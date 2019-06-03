The Armed Offenders Squad was called to a rural settlement on the Hokianga Harbour after reports of a man allegedly threatening another with a firearm. Senior Sergeant Brian Swann said a "friend" had gone to visit another in Waimamaku but things deteriorated and it's alleged a firearm was brandished about 6.45pm on Sunday. The Armed Offenders Squad was called and a 46-year-old Waimamaku man was arrested and charged with presenting a firearm. He was held in custody and appeared in the Kaikohe District Court yesterday (Monday) and was remanded on bail to appear again on June 18. Police also seized a number of other firearms.

A world of experience

A former UK local government chief executive with international management experience is joining the Far North District Council as its new general manager – corporate services.

William Taylor has 25 years of public sector experience, including 14 years as CEO of West Lancashire Council. More recently he has worked across Australasia as a local government consultant specialising in performance and efficiency improvement, shared services, and executive recruitment, coaching and mentoring.

In 2010, Taylor was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to local government.



Actors wanted for unique theatre project

A group of award-winning Whangārei playwrights are to stage a selection of their national and international short plays, in collaboration with Company of Giants, at 116 Bank St in September - but first they need more actors. The group is headed by multi-awardwinning playwright and director Richard Harris who recently won the prestigious International Noosa Arts Theatre Award for Best Play, gaining him the coveted Eleanor Nimmo Prize. Harris has written and directed plays at home and internationally and will be directing the Shortcuts productions. Andi Podesta and Grahame Maclean will be producing the unique theatre event.

With a top-ranking comedian as MC, the evening promises to be an eventful night of comedy and drama. The plays are all written by Whangārei writers and include works by Tony Clemow, Narine Groom, Richard Harris, Cal Lovell, Grahame Maclean and Andi Podesta.

Northland Shortcuts are soon to start auditioning actors for a wide variety of roles; so if you can act, and you'd like to join the team, contact the director at harrisnz@hotmail.com or on 021 261 3926.