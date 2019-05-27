

A volunteer firefighter sentenced to jail for deliberately lighting 10 fires in Northland has appeared before the Parole Board which declined to release him as he had not been psychologically assessed.

Andrew Searle was sentenced to four years and seven months jail which started on March 20 this year.

However, Searle had been held in custody for about two years and on the day he was sentenced by Judge John McDonald in the Whangārei District Court he became eligible for parole.

The hearing was held this month and in a decision released to the Northern Advocate it was revealed that despite being in custody for 795 days Searle was waitlisted for a psychological assessment that would determine his treatment pathway.

His time in custody meant he had an accelerated parole eligibility date and a sentence expiry date of August 15, 2021.

But at the time of the parole hearing Searle had not completed any treatment. The Parole Board panel convenor acknowledged when the time was right there was an approved address Searle could be released to.

"This is serious offending which had a significant impact and could have threatened life," the convenor said.

"We need expert guidance on appropriate treatment for Mr Searle. Until we have that guidance risk is undue and parole is declined."

It was directed before the next hearing by the Board, which was to be in September and no later than the end of that month, a full psychological risk assessment and a full parole assessment reports should be provided to the Board.

The three person board noted Searle had extensive support and that was evident from the letters that were sent to the Board and family that were present for the hearing.

Searle, 23, was a member of the Te Kopuru Volunteer Fire brigade when he started lighting fires over the course of nearly three years across Pouto Peninsula that cost the Department of Conservation a total of $642,595 to extinguish and caused a projected loss in forestry earnings of $1.4 million.

There was also a $237,000 loss for an insurance company after a bach was burnt down.

The Board noted Judge McDonald's sentencing notes referred Searle committing the offending for the adrenaline rush.

"We do note however that he also got paid for the work that he did as a volunteer firefighter which involved him extinguishing at least some of the fires," the board said.

Searle was to stand trial in February this year but instead a few weeks before it was scheduled to start he pleaded guilty to 10 charges of arson for fires lit between June 2014 and January 2017.

Most of the fires were lit in scrub which spread into Department of Conservation land but sometimes reached forestry blocks, destroying large stands of pine trees.

During sentencing the judge said Searle had no previous convictions, was young and had pleaded guilty to the charges which entitled him to a discount on his sentence.