A liquor store worker was hit in the face with a picket fence paling during an aggravated robbery and a second person was also assaulted.

The aggravated robbery is the second in four days but police have arrested two men in relation to the robbery of KFC on Monday.

In the latest incident at Super Liquor Cactus Kamo it's alleged four men, two of whom were carrying palings off a white picket fence, entered the business on Three Mile Bush Rd shortly before 8pm on Thursday.

A Police spokesperson said a person inside the store was allegedly hit with one of the pickets, sustaining facial injuries and another person was assaulted.

Advertisement

The four males then fled with an unknown amount of cigarettes and alcohol.

The spokesperson said the males fled out of the back of the building before leaving in a vehicle and one of the victims was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police believed the four men were also involved in an attempted robbery just 30 minutes earlier at the Super Liquor Tikipunga, on Kiripaka Rd.

The shop worker saw the four men approaching the shop doors but managed to activate a door lock preventing them from entering.

The quartet fled on foot but it is thought they then got into a vehicle.

Police are calling on anyone who maybe missing two white pickets off their fence to contact them immediately. And they are also asking for witnesses to any suspicious behaviour seen at Tikipunga about 7.30pm.

It is the second aggravated robbery this week in Whangārei.

On Monday night two men walked through Whangārei KFC's drive through with one of them allegedly brandishing a weapon before demanding cash from a worker and fleeing.

A police spokesperson confirmed the aggravated robbery happened about 10.55pm on Monday at the Bank St fast food restaurant.

It is alleged a man with the weapon called one of the workers to the window and demanded they hand over money from the till. The staff member complied and the two males then ran off.

On Tuesday an 18-year-old Whangārei man was arrested in Water St thanks to help from the City Safe officers.

Tray Alford did not enter a plea to the charge of being armed with an offensive weapon, namely scissors, robbed KFC of cash on May 20.

He also faces another charge of intentional damage of a soap dispenser and rubbish bin belonging to Whangārei District Council on April 26.

He was remanded in custody until Monday.

Police confirmed yesterday they had arrested a second man in relation to the KFC robbery.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with receiving and will appear in court next Wednesday.

Anyone who can help police with the robbery of the liquor store can contact Detective Dave Hamilton at Whangārei Police on 09 430 4500 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.