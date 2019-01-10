Police are determined to catch the women behind an ''appalling and cowardly'' crime in which a 92-year-old widow was attacked and robbed in her own home.

The home invasion occurred between 6 and 7.30pm on Wednesday at a property on Whangae Rd, a rural road off State Highway 1 near Kawakawa.

The victim, who police say was hit with some kind of weapon, spent the night in Bay of Islands Hospital.

Detective Sergeant Greg Johnson, of Mid North police, said the woman was discharged from hospital late yesterday but was still ''extremely shaken''. She was being looked after by family members.

Johnson said two women knocked at her door asking for petrol before attacking the 92-year-old, searching her house and stealing property.

They then fled in an older style hatchback which was fawn or tan in colour with damage to the front guards.

The women were described as Māori, in their early to mid-20s and of medium build.

"This is an absolutely appalling incident and we know the local community in Kawakawa will be shocked and angered at how a vulnerable member of the community has been targeted.''

"Police are determined to find those responsible for this shocking event and we are appealing for any information from the public that may help our investigation," Johnson said.

Whangae Rd, off State Highway 1 near Kawakawa, is a winding metal road through bush and farmland. Photo / Peter de Graaf

He urged anyone with information about the attack, or who had seen the car or any suspicious activity in the area, to call him on 021 191 6007.

He was aware of other instances of two women approaching residents around the Mid North asking for petrol.

He believed those incidents could be related to the home invasion and wanted to hear from anyone who had had a similar experience in recent weeks.

The victim was formally interviewed by police yesterday afternoon. A scene examination was also continuing at her home.

Information can also be passed to Kerikeri police on (09) 407 9211 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.