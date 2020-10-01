It's back! BYC, New Zealand's most celebrated and feared speciality cricket podcast, has strapped on the pads for another season.

Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of other dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer.

In this episode, the guys go over the fact that they are still the number one sports podcast in New Zealand, Jason learns what the purple cap means in the IPL, the team reviews the Black Caps upcoming summer of cricket and we also pay our respects to the great Dean Jones in our new segment 'Sledge of the Week'.

Plus, Paul Ford goes over some cricket bat assaults from around the world, reviewing AB de Villiers' 2010 hit tune "Maak Jou Drome Waar" and Tony Blain has written in some more correspondence for us.