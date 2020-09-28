Mt Maunganui's Bay Oval is in line to host a Boxing Day cricket test against Pakistan for the first time with the Black Caps' summer schedule to be revealed today.

The New Zealand Cricket schedule for both the Black Caps and White Ferns will be announced at 11am.

The Black Caps will face Pakistan and the West Indies with the tourists, as well as the New Zealanders returning from the Indian Premier League in November, expected to quarantine in Queenstown or Christchurch.

Last summer the Black Caps played in Australia's traditional Boxing Day test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the previous year New Zealand hosted one for the first time since 2014 against Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

The Basin Reserve, which has previously hosted five Boxing Day tests, looks set to hold a test against the West Indies before Christmas while Christchurch's Hagley Oval and Hamilton's Seddon Park are also candidates to host men in white.

The Black Caps haven't played since the ODI series in Australia was abandoned in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Their last test match was on March 2 when they wrapped up a series win over India.

The White Ferns are currently playing Australia in a Twenty20 series which finishes tomorrow.

Boxing Day cricket schedule since 2006

2006 - T20 v Sri Lanka, Auckland

2007 - ODI v Bangladesh, Auckland

2008 - T20 v West Indies, Auckland

2010 - T20 v Pakistan, Auckland

2012 - T20 v South Africa, Port Elizabeth

2013 - ODI v West Indies, Auckland

2014 - Test v Sri Lanka, Christchurch

2015 - ODI v Sri Lanka, Christchurch

2016 - ODI v Bangladesh, Christchurch

2017 - ODI v West Indies, Christchurch

2018 - Test v Sri Lanka, Christchurch

2019 - Test v Australia, Melbourne