The White Ferns have suffered another defeat to Australia.

The eight-wicket Twenty20 thrashing was their second defeat in two days, and their 13th straight-defeat across all formats to their transtasman rivals.

This time, it wasn't close either. The White Ferns made 128 batting first, with Amy Satterthwaite making 30 from 25 balls, but the only other contribution over 15 being Suzie Bates, who struggled again with 22 from 28 deliveries.

Bowled out for 128, the White Ferns needed to bowl well to make it a contest, but Australia had no issues, chasing the total down for the loss of just their two openers, and cruising home with over three overs to spare.

The teams play a dead rubber third Twenty20 on Wednesday before the three-match one-day Rose Bowl series begins on Saturday.

Here's how the match unfolded.