From three hefty defeats in Australia to thrashing the world No 1 team – the Black Caps have produced quite the test turnaround in the span of seven weeks.

After never being in control, not even for a moment, in any of their three test thrashings at the hands of their trans-Tasman rivals, the Black Caps barely gave India a sniff in their 10-wicket triumph in the first test at the Basin Reserve, sealing New Zealand's 100th test victory, and one which went some ways to writing the wrongs of the Australian tour.

However, according to Black Caps captain Kane Williamson, the quest for redemption was not a major driver in managing to turn around their fortunes.

"'Bouncing back' isn't a term that we use within our group, we tried to strip things back a little bit because you can get a bit carried away when you're thinking about results. When you have a couple of poor ones, the want for a good one can be a distraction to getting it," argued Williamson.

"It's about focusing on the areas that are important – the roles and plans that give us the best chance of success – and if we do that then the result manifests, and I think that's what we saw in this game."

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson top-scored in the victory. Photo / Getty Images

Black Caps bowler Tim Southee, who was named man of the match for his 9-110, believed his side's turnaround was in large part due to a return to playing in home conditions, where they are now 12 tests unbeaten.

"We knew we weren't anywhere near our best in Australia, the guys would have had a long hard look at themselves. But to come back to conditions that we're familiar with, and conditions that we've played some very good cricket over a long period of time – we went back to what works for us in these conditions."

And, after a torrid time with injuries in Australia saw Boult and Southee only share the ball in one test, Williamson believes having his two star seamers back and firing was a big boost, especially in the second innings, where they took nine wickets as India were rolled for 191, leaving the Black Caps needing just nine runs for victory.

Tim Southee and Trent Boult walk off the park after taking nine second-innings wickets. Photo / Photosport

"The left-arm, right-arm combination has been so successful for us for a long period of time, and they showed it again today, especially with the old ball. We know this Indian batting lineup can bat for days, they've got so many world-class players, so the patience and the energy that they showed was brilliant.

"The efforts throughout were brilliant - it was a really fantastic all-around performance."