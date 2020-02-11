All the action from the third ODI between the Black Caps and India at Bay Oval.

Kyle Jamieson's New Zealand debut wasn't quite a dream come true – but it was pretty damn close.

Jamieson played a match-winning hand with both bat and ball in the Black Caps' 22-run ODI victory over India at Eden Park last night, hitting 25 not out as the hosts rallied to 273-8, before taking 2-42 as they held on to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

The 25-year-old claimed the man of the match award, and while ecstatic with his contributions in his first international, he acknowledged it wasn't exactly as he envisioned when playing in the backyard.

Advertisement

"When I was growing up I was a batter, so I was probably dreaming of scoring a 100 on debut," laughed Jamieson, who played as an opener for Auckland Grammar before becoming a fast bowler.

"But as I become older, it becomes more about how I can contribute to the team, and how I can win a game and a series. In the present moment, doing that is the most special thing.

"To get your first cap and make an impact – to play some sort of a role in helping us first get to a total and then restrict a pretty good batting lineup, it's very pleasing, and to get a series win tops it all off."

Jamieson's contribution with the bat was possibly the most pivotal, as he linked up with Ross Taylor in a bleak position - the Black Caps at 197-8 with 8.3 overs to go.

The pair added an unbroken 76 for the ninth wicket – New Zealand's third-highest of all-time – with Jamieson smoking two sixes as part of his 24-ball stay.

"We had plenty of time and that made it pretty simple," said Jamieson, analysing the situation.

"Then my role become 'Ok, how do we get Ross on strike, what end do we attack, what total do we need to get to?' We ended up getting a little bit more [than planned], which was good."

An impressive introduction with the bat was followed by a superb start with the ball, with Jamieson knocking over Prithvi Shaw's stumps in his first over.

Advertisement

"The batting was a bit of a bonus to be fair, my job is to take wickets and restrict runs, so to get that first wicket under the belt was pretty special," he said.

A maiden to Virat Kohli followed – perhaps adding to the pressure which saw his eventual dismissal to Tim Southee for only 15 - before Jamieson returned to break the biggest stand of the innings, bowling Navdeep Saini for 45, just as an unlikely Indian comeback looked possible.

That wicket showcased a cool head under pressure, something Jamieson puts down to having already spent time in the Black Caps environment, when he joined the test squad in Australia after Lockie Ferguson's injury.

"Coming into the ODI group and playing today, I was a lot more comfortable being around the guys and being on the field.

"I learned a heck of a lot in those three weeks with the group, just being around the group and getting a taste of it was pretty cool.

"It made me think 'This is where I want to be'."