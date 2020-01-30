The young Black Caps have not only pulled off a stunning comeback win to reach the semifinals of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, they have blown away fans worldwide with their sportsmanlike conduct.

The Kiwis will face either the hosts or Bangladesh in the final four clash after claiming a dramatic two-wicket win over the West Indies in the quarter-finals, chasing down 239 after being 153-8.

Tailenders Joey Field and Kristian Clarke combined for 86 runs for the ninth wicket, with Clarke top-scoring with an unbeaten 46 - the highest score by a No 10 batsman in the tournament's history - after earlier taking four for 25 with the ball.

The New Zealanders were also involved in a heartwarming moment when West Indies batsman Kirk McKenzie was forced to leave the field due to severe cramping with his score on 99.

McKenzie later returned but was bowled one run short of his century by Clarke with the cramp returning as he attempted to walk off the field.

New Zealand under-19 players Field and Jesse Tashkoff then gathered around McKenzie, lifting him up and carrying the struggling batsman off the ground - to standing ovations from both dressing rooms.

West Indies' Kirk McKenzie is carried off by two Kiwi players after being dismissed for 99. Photo / Supplied

While their senior counterparts continued their horror run with a Super Over defeat to India in the third T20, the young Black Caps managed to hold their nerve in a nailbiting final over.

With seven runs required from the final six deliveries, Field and Clarke got the Kiwis home with two balls to spare.