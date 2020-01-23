The six cities which will host games for next year's women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand have been revealed.

Auckland's Eden Park will host the opening weekend of games while Christchurch's Hagley Oval will be the venue of the final with Wellington, Tauranga, Hamilton and Dunedin also named as hosts.

READ MORE:

• Cricket: Ross Taylor backs Kane Williamson to remain Black Caps captain for all formats

• Cricket: The photo every Aussie cricket fan wants to see

• Cricket: Vengeful Team Cricket take out Black Clash in thriller

• Cricket: Mathew Sinclair left scratching his head after 20/20 Black Clash

The tournament, which will feature 31 games, will take place between February 6 and March 7. It will be the third time New Zealand play host to the World Cup, last time being in 2000 when the White Ferns won the final in Lincoln.

Advertisement

The Canterbury region also hosted the 1982 final when Australia beat England at Lancaster Park.

Hamilton and Tauranga will host semifinals with the final in Christchurch to be a day-night game, pending installation of lights at Hagley Oval.

Hagley Oval. Photo / Photosport

ICC women's Cricket World Cup CEO Andrea Nelson said the tournament promises to be a truly national event.

"Our goal was to ensure all 31 matches will be played at the best venues, encompassing a geographic spread that ensured as many Kiwi sports fans as possible get to engage with the tournament," Nelson said.

"It was great to see the enthusiasm from so many cities bidding for a chance to welcome the best players in the world to their backyard."