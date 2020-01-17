Team Cricket may have triumphed over Team Rugby at the Black Clash match in Napier last night, but the real winner was Dan Vettori's beard.

The former Black Caps skipper showed he still had plenty of ability at the bowling crease, but there was a big difference in his appearance.

"He started off as Harry Potter, and now he's turning into Dumbledore"#DumbleDan



Vettori's incredible beard lit up social media with the Alternative Commentary Collective, who were commentating on the match for the TVNZ broadcast, having a field day.

Matt Heath said: "He started off as Harry Potter, and now he's turning into Dumbledore."

The Collective also made constant references to the long-bearded title character in the 1970s TV series, The Life And Times Of Grizzly Adams.

Dan Vettori poses for a pic following the Black Clash. Photo / Getty Images.

"A bird could nest in there," one of the pundits suggested.

Vettori also impressed with the ball, bowling All Blacks fullback Israel Dagg for a duck with an arm ball.

Then followed an on-field interview with Leigh Hart.

Hart: The beard is looking good. Do you think that it came into play with the wicket of Izzy Dagg?

Vettori: Ah it has been talked about a lot, so maybe people were staring at it. So yes, I think it played a big part in the wicket.

Hart: Rather than watch the ball out of the hand, he was captivated by the beard?

Vettori: I think captivated is the word. It's been a talking point so I'm glad I've done it.