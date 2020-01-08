

Central Districts has dealt defending champions Auckland a blow in round two of the five round U15 Girls tournament at the annual Cricket Express Whanganui Festival of Cricket on Wednesday.

In the round two morning session the CD bowlers immediately had Auckland on the backfoot with the first four batters scoring just four runs between them.

Auckland opener Kate Irwin managed two before being clean bowled by Aniela Apperley before CD caption Aimee Kay had fellow opener Jess Smith caught by Whanganui's Charlotte Stent for a duck.

CD's Aniela Apperley (4) takes the wicket of Auckland's Shaiyana Adhar during round two of the national U15 tournament in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Stent then stepped in and cleaned bowled first drop Hannah Burns for one before Apperley was at it again taking Shaiyana Adhar for a duck. Apperley ended the innings with 5/8 of her six overs, while Stent took 2/16.

The only Aucklander to show any resistance was Jessica McHardy who scored 46 not out. Auckland were all out after 28 overs with figures of 102/10.

Whanganui's Charlotte Stent took 2/16 against defending champions Auckland during Central Districts' win in round two of the national U15 tournament A Collegiate on Wednesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

CD easily ran down the target in 18 overs with Emma McLeod (28) and Stent (27 not out) the best with the bat. CD ended the match with 103/3.

Otago managed 119/10 against Christchurch on Wednesday morning, a target that proved too short. Christchurch ran that down to score 120/5 with 6.5 overs to spare.

Chloe Deerness top scored for Otago on 19, while Ella Gibson took three wickets for just eight runs. Maggie Martin 38, captain Darcy Rose Prasad 21 and opener Izzy Sharp 11 were the only Christchurch batters to reach double figures - the 34 extras helped the cause.

Northern Districts were brave, but fell short of chasing down Wellington's 172/9 yesterday morning. Wellington ended their 30 overs with 172/9 and despite a spirited run Northern Districts could only muster 139/9.

Hannah Francis (30), opener and captain Hannah Ryan (21) and Kate Chandler (23) top scored for Wellington, while Sabine Attrill was best of the Northern wicket takers with 2/20. Amelia Harvey (42) and Chelsea Trail (30) were the best of the Northern District batters.

In round one on Tuesday afternoon Central Districts convincingly beat Otago by 111 runs, while Auckland easily reeled in Northern Districts' tally of 126/5 and Christchurch headed Admark Print CricHQ Wellington by 42 runs.

CD openers Apperley and Kay put up a 68 partnership before Apperley was caught on 33. Kay carried on to 42 when she was also caught. Emma McLeod, fresh from finishing runner-up in the U18 tournament with Wairarapa on Monday, retired on 50. Caitlin Marshall (4/14) and Gemma Lovewell (4/8) had great spells with the ball in hand.

Auckland began the competition well chasing down ND's 126/6 and the end of their 30 overs where Northern opener Amelia Harvey retired on 52. Caitlin Hakeagatoa was best of he Auckland bowlers, but opener Irwin (retired 52) and first drop Adhar (31) where the real heroes in the chase. Auckland reached 127 for the loss of just one wicket after 23.3 overs.

Christchurch batted first setting a target of 185/7 with Sharp retiring on 50, Martin chipping in with 38, Prasad 42 and Amelia Tainui 21 scoring the bulk. Rachel Bryant was the best of the Wellington bowlers with 3/17, while Hannah Francis retired with the bat on 51.

Round three on Wednesday afternoon was played into the evening and beyond the Chronicle deadline, so scores were unavailable. Rounds four and five will be played Thursday with finals day on Friday.



AT A GLANCE

Tuesday

Round one

CD 170/2 v Otago 59/10

Christchurch 185/7 v Wellington 139/9

ND 126/5 v Auckland 127/1

Wednesday

Round two

Auckland 102/10 v CD 103/3

Otago 119/10 v Christchurch 120/5

Wellington 172/9 v ND

139/9