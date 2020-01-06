94 teams have toured Australia to play three tests or more since 1881 - the Black Caps proved to be the most inept with the bat of all of them.

New Zealand's highest score of the 3-0 series defeat, 256 in the first innings in Sydney, is the lowest best knock of any of those 94 sides.

The Black Caps failed to reach the follow-on mark in each test and only batted to the second new ball once in their six innings in Australia as their bowlers had to take the field all 12 days of the series.

Kane Williamson's side produced scores of 166 and 171 in Perth, 148 and 240 in Melbourne and 256 and 136 in Sydney. And even their highest innings total was aided by five runs after David Warner was called for running on the pitch.

The last time New Zealand toured Australia in 2015 Ross Taylor scored 290 in one innings alone, the heights of which the 2019-20 side couldn't reach as a collective unit.

According to Cricinfo, the 19.25 average runs per wicket is the second lowest, only edging out the 1931 South African team which averaged 18.47 each partnership across five tests.

New Zealand's highest partnership in the series was 76 between Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson, in the first innings in Perth. Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne was involved in seven partnerships higher than that in the three tests.

The top four run scorers for the series were all Australians with Labuschagne (549), David Warner (297), Steve Smith (214) and Travis Head (213) all leading the way. Makeshift opener Tom Blundell (172 in four innings) was the only Black Cap to crack the top five and was the only New Zealander to score a century in the series.

In a telling stat, Australian number 9/10 Mitchell Starc scored more runs (76) in the same number of innings as Black Caps number three Williamson (57), number five Henry Nicholls (61) and opener Jeet Raval (34).

Spare a thought for Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner who bowled 157.3 overs over the series, 41 overs more than Australian spinner Nathan Lyon and 56 more than any Aussie paceman. Lyon finished the series with the most wickets (20), with Wagner take an impressive 17 scalps. One of the few Black Caps able to hold his head high.

The Black Caps have now lost eight of their last nine tests against Australia since the 2011 Hobart victory - their one win from their last 31 tests on Aussie soil.

The 3-0 series defeat leaves New Zealand in fifth on the World Test Championship on 60 points, whoever England could leapfrog them with a victory in Cape Town tomorrow.