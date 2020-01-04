Yet another umpiring decision has been called into question by the Australian cricket team, this time involving New Zealand opening batsman Tom Blundell.

Australian captain Tim Paine questioned the review system's accuracy during the Boxing Day test against New Zealand but largely focussed on the ball-tracking software used to judge LBWs.

This time 'Hot Spot' and 'Snicko' bore the brunt of blame for what Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne thought was a clear dismissal of Blundell.

"I thought it was out, I heard a noise", Labuschagne told Fox Sports.

"I can't definitely say it was out but I heard a noise and the time sounded good and the whole cordon kind of went up so I thought it was out."

Australian quick Pat Cummins appealed for a suspected outside edge from Blundell's bat when he was on 16, only to be turned down by on-field umpire Aleem Dar and then again by third umpire Nigel Llong after sending it to the review system.

While the only spike in noise that appeared on Snicko was well after the ball passed the bat, at least one Australian player claimed there was the faintest evidence of an edge on Hot Spot.

You be the judge. A replay of Hot Spot in the moment the ball passed Blundell's bat. Photo / Sky Sport

"It's not as high definition on the big screen, so it's hard for us to see if there was a little spot. I think James Pattinson in the circle said there was a little spot, he spotted it.

"Not sure at all though. At the end of the day we heard a noise and thought the time was good, hence why we reviewed it and unfortunately it wasn't out."

Blundell helped New Zealand end the second day of the test on 63-0, the batsman scoring an unbeaten 34.