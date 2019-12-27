Ross Taylor was the subject of some hilarious sledging by Australian cricket captain Tim Paine on day two of the Boxing Day test.

After being lucky to survive a controversial LBW appeal, the pressure on Taylor remained, with Paine applying it from behind the stumps in his role as wicket-keeper.

"Christ - that's twice I've seen him dead out plumb and not given," Paine said. "Did you see Broady hit him in the pad in New Zealand? It was absolutely hitting middle stump and they had it missing leg. He knows the bloke in the truck."

Taylor defended himself: "Only problem is I actually hit that one in New Zealand. That's why I wasn't moving."

But Taylor was dreaming if he thought that would stop the sledging.

"Did you touch it though, I don't think you did," Paine added.

Later, Nathan Lyon was bowling to Taylor and was just squeezed away on the leg side and Paine couldn't let it pass.

"Probably going over, depends on what Rosco's mate in the van says," he added.

Despite the pressure from all sides, Taylor managed to survive to the end of the day's play, gritting out two runs from his 19 balls faced.