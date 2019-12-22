After their struggles with the bat in Perth, the Black Caps have indicated they will be making a change at the top of the order for the Boxing Day test against Australia.

Tom Blundell has been given the nod to open in today's tour game against a Victoria XI in Melbourne, at the expense of Jeet Raval.

Underway at Scotch College.

Batting order: Latham, Blundell, Williamson, Taylor, Nicholls, Watling, De Grandhomme, Santner, Astle, Wagner, Jamieson #AUSvNZ #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/30wHsHYUH9 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 21, 2019

Raval was dismissed for one in both innings in Perth – continuing a dismal run which sees him average 7.3 in his last nine test innings - and now it seems by trialling Blundell at opener in the warm-up match, Raval is almost certain to be dropped for the test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australian bowler Mitchell Starc predicted as much with a brutal sledge during the first test.

"Wouldn't wanna ruin it — the last chance of your career," Starc taunted Raval, three balls before getting him out.

"Christmas is pretty good when you have it off though," Starc added, referring to the Boxing Day test in Melbourne.

"They do good lunches for Christmas in Melbourne."

Blundell, who walked out to open the batting alongside Tom Latham in the warm-up match, played two tests against the West Indies in 2017 and scored 136 runs across three innings, including a century on debut. He has been utilised as batting cover - without playing - for the test squad for some time now, but has never opened in his first-class cricket career, and is set to be thrown into the fire come Boxing Day.

Tom Blundell played two tests in 2017. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps will need a much better showing with the bat in Melbourne, and will have to deal with a new Australian weapon as well, with Australia calling James Pattinson into the squad as a replacement for the injured Josh Hazlewood.

The sight of Pattinson on the team list will bring no relief for the Black Caps after the tall Victorian destroyed the side in their last series on Australian soil.

Making his test debut in 2011, Pattinson took 14 New Zealand scalps in two matches at an average of 14.00, including the wicket of Ross Taylor in three of his four appearances in those matches.

Indeed, Pattinson was named player of the match as part of Australia's nine-wicket win in Brisbane that saw New Zealand sitting at 28-5 in their second innings - Pattinson taking every one of those wickets.

Meanwhile, Trent Boult's recovery continues on pace for Boxing Day, with the seamer joining the Victoria XI to get through some overs in the match today.