James Pattinson has all but been confirmed to play in the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand starting this Thursday by Australian coach Justin Langer.

The sight of Pattinson on the team list, a replacement for the injured Josh Hazlewood, will bring no relief for the Black Caps after the tall Victorian destroyed the side in their last series on Australian soil.

Making his test debut in 2011, Pattinson took 14 New Zealand scalps in two matches at an average of 14.00, including the wicket of Ross Taylor in three of his four appearances in those matches.

Indeed, Pattinson was named player of the match as part of Australia's 9-wicket win in Brisbane that saw New Zealand sitting at 28/5 in their second innings - Pattinson taking every one of those wickets.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Cricket greats slam Australia vs Black Caps Boxing Day test 'disgrace'

• Paul Lewis: 'Mickey Mouse' Black Caps blowing biggest tour in decades

• Premium - Editorial: Black Caps create rare sense of expectation

• Cricket: The moment that earned Black Caps prestigious award

Australian coach Justin Langer told 6PR on Saturday he was excited for the Victorian paceman to be unleashed on his home ground where he averages 19.08 in tests.

"I am really looking forward to seeing Patto bowl and bowl well in this Boxing Day Test, which is his home ground as well.

"James Pattinson was 12th man and he's been unlucky, he only played a couple of Tests in the Ashes. He is so hungry like Mitchell Starc."

Pattinson has played just two Boxing Day Tests, including a man-of-the-match performance against India in 2011.

Australia is coming off a dominant 296-run victory at Optus Stadium, but Langer is not declaring his team would walk over their Trans Tasman rivals.

"I thought we would have the best of the conditions in Perth because the bouncier wickets are quite foreign to the New Zealanders," he said.

"They will come more into their own at the MCG and SCG I think.

Advertisement

"While we played great cricket in the first Test, we know we are going to have to be really on top of it to beat the second best team in the world.

"If we can do that, then we are certainly moving in the right direction."