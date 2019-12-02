England fielder Joe Denly couldn't find a hole big enough to hide after dropping one of the easiest catches offered by Black Caps captain Kane Williamson today.
With Williamson on 62 not out and cruising in a third wicket partnership with teammate Ross Taylor on the final day of the second test, England missed a chance the vital breakthrough when Denly dropped a sitter at short midwicket.
Williamson scooped a Jofra Archer delivery straight to Denly who inexplicably failed to hold the catch.
"Out!. Oh no what have you done? What have you done?" said Sky commentator Mark Richardson.
Archer was already celebrating the wicket before turning to see the catch hadn't been held.
"Joe Denley has dropped an absolute gobbler," said fellow commentator Craig McMillan.