Stuart Broad's dismissal has continued a remarkable drought for New Zealand's test spinners on home soil.

All 10 wickets to fall in England's first innings were claimed by pace bowlers, with the dismissal of the last man, Broad - bowled by Neil Wagner - making it 11 consecutive innings in which a New Zealand spinner has failed to take a wicket.

During that time, Kiwi seamers have claimed 101 wickets, with Trent Boult (31), Tim Southee (31), Neil Wagner (27), Colin de Grandhomme (10) and Matt Henry (two) responsible for all of the opposition wickets to fall on Kiwi soil since March 26, 2018.

Since that day – 607 days ago – New Zealand spinners have bowled 88 overs without success, conceding 264 runs. Ajaz Patel (43 overs), Todd Astle (20), Ish Sodhi (16), Mitchell Santner (six), Kane Williamson (two) and Jeet Raval (one) have all rolled the arm over without taking a scalp, with Astle being the last Kiwi spinner to take a test wicket in New Zealand conditions, removing James Anderson to clinch the Black Caps' victory over England at Eden Park.

Wickets at home have been few and far between for the likes of Mitchell Santner. Photo / Getty

While New Zealand conditions are not generally suitable to spin bowlers – green-tinged wickets being preferred to play to the strengths of their standout seam trio – opposition spinners have at least managed to have some success, taking 14 wickets in that same time period, albeit while leaking plenty of runs.

Dilruwan Perera has taken the most in that time frame, with four wickets at 79.5, Sri Lankan teammate Dhananjaya de Silva took two at 27, the Bangladeshi duo of Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam two apiece at 123 and 49.5 respectively, Jack Leach two at 56.5, and Mahmudullah and Joe Root claimed one each with their part-time offerings.

All up, and you could argue that opposition teams have over-utilised their spinners when playing in New Zealand, having bowled 273.4 overs for those 14 wickets, and having conceded 1000 runs – an overall average of an ugly 71.4.

Leach will have a chance to improve that record, with England set to hand him the ball this afternoon, but, as usual in New Zealand conditions, it will be their seam attack most likely to be successful.

Black Caps wicket-takers at home since March 26, 2018:

Trent Boult 31

Tim Southee 31

Neil Wagner 27

Colin de Grandhomme 10

Matt Henry 2

Spinners 0