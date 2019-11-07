It's set to be a Beautiful Day - and night - for U2 fans ahead of the Irish rock band's opening gig at Mt Smart Stadium, with fine weather expected for the concert.

U2 will play at the Auckland venue tonight and tomorrow, with those heading to Mt Smart Stadium for the Friday night gig told to expect mostly fine conditions, with only a small chance of showers.

But things might not be so sweet tomorrow night, with winds and potentially rain forecast, MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said.

"It doesn't look as bad as we were saying [previously]," Glassey said.

Advertisement

"The chances of rain are less than previously forecast [for Saturday]. There's still going to be a pretty decent northeasterly wind, and some cloud. There are still chances of a shower for both nights."

READ MORE:

• Lucky U2 fan snaps selfie with Bono in Auckland's Britomart

• U2 fans heading to Auckland left out of pocket and nowhere to stay after Amoma closure

• U2 bassist Adam Clayton thrilled to finally bring Joshua Tree tour to New Zealand

• U2 frontman Bono spotted dining at popular Auckland restaurant on Ponsonby Rd

Another big event on the North Island today - the England/Black Caps T20 international clash in Napier - will go ahead without any weather issues.

Gisborne and the Hawke's Bay will be fine and warm today, and Glassey said the cricket should go ahead with "no issues in terms of rain".

But beyond today, what appeared to be an early start to summer over the past week could be dampened around the country.

Glassey said we've had our fair share of warmer than normal temperatures across the country, but the rain is coming in.

"Things are going to start to deteriorate. It's already raining in parts of the South Island and we're expecting the rain to spread up the country over the weekend, and on Sunday, the rain will spread to most areas.

"On Saturday, most rain is concentrated in the north and western areas of the South Island, Otago and the eastern parts of the South Island should stay mostly dry.

Advertisement

"In the North Island, expect some drizzle and showers around northern and western parts."

Did it feel warmer than normal last night? Some of the 7am temperatures recorded around the country look more like what you would expect from afternoon maximums for this time of year. https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^SG pic.twitter.com/SmAXa3tTHP — MetService (@MetService) November 7, 2019

On Saturday, most of the rain is concentrated in the north and west of the North Island, and Southland. Canterbury and Otago should stay mostly dry.

"It's looking like Sunday is the day where the rain spreads to most places."

Your Friday weather:

Warm and moist northwesterly flow covers the country. A cold front moves over the lower South Island on Saturday.



Whangārei: Partly cloudy, chance shower. Northerlies. High 23C, Low 17C.

Auckland: Cloudy periods, and isolated afternoon or evening showers. Northerlies. 22C, 16C.

Tauranga: Cloudy and chance drizzle morning and evening, otherwise fine. Northerlies. 21C, 16C.

Wellington: Mostly cloudy. Drizzle, mainly morning and evening. Northerlies, strong in exposed places. 17C, 14C.

Christchurch: Fine and warm with high cloud. Northeasterlies. 27C, 16C. 21C at airport 7am.

Queenstown: Fine. Rain this evening. Westerlies. 21C, 11C.

Dunedin: Fine with high cloud. Northerlies. 22C, 13C.

Invercargill: Fine apart from late evening rain. Northwesterlies dying out. 20C, 10C.