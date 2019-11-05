The Black Caps have pulled off a stunning victory to go 2-1 up in their five-match Twenty20 series against England.

Needing just 44 from 34 balls in their chase of 181 for victory, with eight wickets in hand, England somehow fell 14 runs short, as the Black Caps bowlers executed superbly under pressure.

A three-over spell saw five wickets fall for just 10 runs, with the Black Caps seamers particularly impressive as Blair Tickner (2-25), Lockie Ferguson (2-25) and Tim Southee (0-28) tightened the screws and ensured England's long tail failed to reach their target.

It was a target set by the power of Colin de Grandhomme, who smashed 55 from 35 balls, after Martin Guptill (33 from 17) had earlier got the hosts off to a quick start at Saxton Oval in Nelson.

In the end, their 180-7 was too difficult for England to track down. Game Four is in Napier on Friday night.

See how the match unfolded below:

