England's called up four uncapped players but will bring a mostly full-strength squad for November's two-test series in New Zealand.

Leg spinner Matt Parkinson, batsmen Dominic Sibley and Zak Crawley and fast bowler Saqib Mahmood have been included.

Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow's been left out and Jimmy Anderson won't make the trip due to a calf injury.

However after earlier concerns that the likes of Joe Root and Ben Stokes would skip the tour, the pair along with Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad will play in the two-test series, which isn't part of the World Test Championship.

The first test begins on November 22 in Mount Maunganui.

England squad for two Tests in New Zealand: Joe Root (Yorkshire) captain, Jofra Archer (Sussex), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Jack Leach (Somerset), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Dominic Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

England squad for five Twenty20s in New Zealand: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) captain, Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Pat Brown (Worcestershire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Middlesex), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), James Vince (Hampshire).