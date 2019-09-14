Follow live updates of day three of the fifth Ashes test.









The fifth and final Ashes Test is finely poised after a gripping second day that saw England edge ahead slightly and keep its hopes of a 2-2 series result alive.

After losing its last two wickets early in the morning and being knocked over for 294, the home team's bowlers then hit back even as Steve Smith did his best to end England's summer on a miserable note.

England bowled Australia out for 225 late in the day then went so stumps at 0/9 to take a 78-run lead into day three, which it will be hoping to build upon in its last outing with the willow on home soil for some time.

Joe Denly was given a let-off by Marcus Harris, who dropped a simple chance at gully in the last over of the day.

Jofra Archer led the way with the ball for England, taking six wickets in a wholehearted display that once again showed just how talented he is. The brilliant fast bowler had to thank Rory Burns for his sixth scalp after the batsman took a freakish catch to dismiss Peter Siddle and end the Aussie innings.

Nine wickets down, Siddle glided a ball wide of gully but it wasn't wide enough. Burns dived low to his right to catch the ball – which was travelling at serious pace – with one hand in a spectacular display of athleticism.

Australian legend Ricky Ponting called it a "screamer" in commentary and former England player and coach David Lloyd said it was an "absolute stunner".

It was fitting Archer finished the job after starting the rot, getting rid of David Warner and Marcus Harris cheaply to reduce the tourists to 2/14 as the top order failed again. Warner was given out caught behind for five after DRS intervened and Harris edged to second slip for three.

Once again it was left to Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to rescue Australia and they set about the task with their usual aplomb. Labuschagne was eyeing off his fifth half century in six innings but fell two runs shy of the milestone after being trapped LBW by Archer, ending a 69-run partnership between the pair.

But as sure as day follows night, Smith tormented England again. Not content with two centuries, two half centuries and a double ton this series, the world's No. 1 ranked Test batsman made life miserable for the hosts.

He latched onto anything short, particularly savage with his back-foot punches through point, and was quick to punish full deliveries through the covers. Smith launched spinner Jack Leach down the ground for six to reach his 10th half century in a row against England.

The 30-year-old looked certain to reach triple figures for a fourth time this series but he was running out of partners. Matthew Wade was LBW to Sam Curran for 19 and Mitch Marsh looked solid before he hooked Archer straight to fine leg on 17 as the Aussies failed to convert their starts.

Playing his first match of the series, Curran then brought the match to life by taking two wickets in two balls. The left-hander had Tim Paine edging behind for one then bowled the perfect inswinger to trap Pat Cummins LBW for a golden duck.

The Oval was rocking but a hat-trick eluded Curran, who finished with figures of 3/46.

Smith then shocked everyone by missing a ball on his pads to be dismissed LBW by Chris Woakes for 80. Normally so strong off his pads, Smith never misses balls when he tries to whip through the leg side but there's a first time for everything and the former captain's rare error left him 20 runs shy of a century.

"It's the first time in the series he's missed a straight one," former England captain David Gower said in commentary for Sky Sports.

Nathan Lyon took the long handle to the England attack, blasting a quickfire 25 from 30 balls but was undone by a clever Archer slower ball, bowled trying to smear him over the infield.

When Siddle picked out Burns Australia was all out for 225 and England had a tricky 20 minute period to bat before stumps. Burns and his opening partner Denly had some nervous moments but safely guided their team to the close of play.