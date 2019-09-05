Follow live updates of the fourth test of the Ashes.









Steve Smith defied England's bowlers and the wild Manchester weather to once again rescue Australia, this time in the fourth Ashes Test.

On a miserable opening day to the match in the north of England, where ferocious winds and rain that came in sideways played havoc by allowing only 44 overs to be bowled, Smith was a class above as he and Marnus Labuschagne dug the Aussies out of a hole created by their misfiring top order.

At stumps on the heavily interrupted day, Australia were at 170-3.

David Warner was out for a second-ball duck in the first over, caught behind of the bowling of Stuart Broad, and when his opening partner Marcus Harris was LBW for 13 the tourists were 28-2 in the opening session.

Australia's highest opening partnership of the series has been 13 so the men below are used to coming in early and fortunately for the Aussies Smith and Labuschagne – the batsmen in form – were up to the task.

Returning to the team after missing the third Test in Leeds with concussion, Smith continued his stunning run feast. He piled on two centuries at Edgbaston and 92 at Lord's to create history by becoming the first player to ever score seven consecutive Ashes half-centuries, and he broke his own record at Old Trafford by notching fifty number eight on the trot.