Controversial cricketer Scott Kuggeleijn has been named in the Black Caps Twenty20 squad to take on Sri Lanka next month.

Kuggeleijn, who was found not guilty of rape in 2017 after facing two trials, had his international selection prove highly controversial last year, facing a hostile reception from some fans and commentators, and a perceived lack of response from New Zealand Cricket over the issue.

Signs and banners were unveiled at grounds to protest his selection, but after six months without international Twenty20 cricket, the Black Caps have shown that they have no problems with continuing to select the all-rounder in the face of public pressure.

The 27-year-old has recently been playing T20 cricket in the Indian Premier League, where he played twice for the Chennai Super Kings, before linking up with the Montreal Tigers in the Canadian Twenty20 competition.

Kuggeleijn has now been named in a 14-man squad to take on Sri Lanka in three Twenty20 Internationals starting in Sri Lanka on September 1, and is likely to get gametime as one of the four fast bowlers in the squad.

Tim Southee will captain the side, with regular skipper Kane Williamson returning home for pre-planned rest following the current Test series, alongside star seamer Trent Boult.

"Kane and Trent played an enormous role in our recent World Cup campaign and with a big summer ahead, we see it as a good opportunity to give them a rest," said selector Gavin Larsen.

"Our T20 team has been pretty consistent over the past couple of years and we're really happy with the power and versatility we have in this squad."

Central Districts batsman Tom Bruce and Canterbury spinner Todd Astle are among the notable recalls to the side.

Black Caps squad to play Sri Lanka: Tim Southee (c), Todd Astle, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor.