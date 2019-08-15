Black Caps bowler Trent Boult has produced a classic moment with the bat in the first test against Sri Lanka.

Coming in at No 10 after a flurry of wickets fell early on day two, Boult attempted a premeditated lap sweep against Sri Lankan spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.

However, the ball wasn't quite there for the shot to be played effectively, and Boult ended up top-edging the ball into the grille of his helmet, where it stuck, to great amusement from the Sri Lankan fielders close by.

For several seconds, Boult had no idea where the ball was, looking around to make sure he hadn't been dismissed, before seeing the funny side when he realised it was lodged in his grille.

The Sri Lankan fielders jokingly tried to claim a catch by plucking it out, and after a quick check that everything was alright, Boult continued his innings.

Two balls later, he smacked Embuldeniya down the ground for six, but it was Sri Lanka who had the last laugh, with Boult eventually caught at deep mid-on for 18 as the Black Caps were bowled out for 249.

Boult was reunited with the ball shortly afterwards, as he set about taking top order wickets as the Black Caps attempted to fight back.