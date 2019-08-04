Steve Smith is unstoppable.

In his first Test back from his ball tampering ban, the former Aussie skipper scored his second century of the match, driving Stuart Broad through cover for four to reach triple figures in the second innings at Edgbaston.

After single-handedly saving Australia's first dig with a magnificent 144 on the opening day, Smith was doing it all himself again on day four, scoring 142 before he was finally out caught behind when he edged a Chris Woakes outswinger.

Nothing England tried worked. Whether it was packing the leg side or stacking the off side, bowling short and straight or full and wide, the 30-year-old had an answer for everything.

Advertisement

After somehow piercing a 7-2 field with a lovely drive, Smith took his helmet off, held his arms aloft and kissed the coat or arms as he saluted his teammates in the dressing room.

Matthew Wade also made a century, 110 from 143 balls, and James Pattinson added a vital 47 in the tail as Australia declared 487 for seven, setting England 398 to win.

At stumps England were 13 without loss needing 385 for victory.

After dominating the first day of the test, England are now batting for survival on the final day with a home victory the least likely outcome.

The ton was the 25th of Smith's Test career and he became the first man since Matthew Hayden in 2002 to score twin tons in an Ashes Test.

The comparisons with cricket's greatest ever batsman Don Bradman will flow thick and fast and not even the great man was able to score two centuries in the same match in England.

Not only did Bradman not score twin centuries in England, he required two innings to advance his tally of 24 Test centuries to 25..... — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) August 4, 2019

Steve Smith is 8th batsman to score twin centuries in The Ashes. First since Matthew Hayden in 2002. No Englishman has done it since Denis Compton in 1947. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 4, 2019

Steve Smith's last 10 #Ashes innings = 1,116 runs at an average of 139.5.



Unbelievable! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/c4S8fqz2Gb — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 4, 2019