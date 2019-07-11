England cricket fans will be forced to shell out thousands of pounds to see their heroes in action at the Cricket World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday.

New Zealand sealed their place in the final by beating India at Old Trafford earlier this week and were joined by England this afternoon after they beat Australia at Edgbaston. The win is likely to spark a rush for tickets for the final among home supporters.

Fans desperate to see the final have already taken to resale sites such as StubHub and Viagogo to purchase tickets. However, these fans will face a hefty bill if they wish to get their hands on tickets.

The Telegraph reported tickets on sale advertised for more than £10,000 (NZ$18,804), more than 25 times their face value.

The cheapest tickets for the final were originally on sale with a face value of £95 (NZ$178) for the cheapest seats, rising to £395 (NZ$742) for those in the most expensive category.

India's shock exit from the Cricket World Cup on Wednesday was expected cause floods of tickets to hit the market.

Around 80pc of tickets sold for the group stage game against England were to India supporters, but despite their defeat demand has continued to outstrip supply for the showpiece final.