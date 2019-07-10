All you need to know about the Black Caps' remarkable 18-run win over India to book a spot in the World Cup final.

Black Caps stun India with epic performance

Matt Henry screamed in elation, veins bulging out of his neck. Trent Boult pumped his fist, barely able to control his flailing limbs. Jimmy Neesham ran around aimlessly, stunned by his own brilliance.

Kane Williamson smiled softly, slowly realising the cricketing history that was unfolding in front of him.

Together, they had produced the magical moments that inspired one of New Zealand cricket's greatest feats.

How Black Caps set in motion dramatic Indian batting collapse

It was a one-day classic that extended across two - but will be remembered for ages as one of the best World Cup matches ever played.

Yet, it took New Zealand just 40 minutes of madness to rip the heart out of a star-studded Indian batting lineup in pursuit of 240 runs - and set the Black Caps on course for the unlikeliest of victories.

Andrew Alderson: Calm and composed - How the Black Caps marched to World Cup final

Where to begin the story of New Zealand dismantling the cricketing juggernaut of India in their two-day international World Cup semi-final?

One period in their bowling display provided the platform from which all the pressure was built to create the Manchester Miracle, writes NZME Andrew Alderson.

Martin Guptill's magic moment that sent Black Caps into final

It's been a crazy 30 hours for the Black Caps and New Zealand Cricket fans but what about Martin Guptill's two days in Manchester?

It's not exactly zero to hero for the Black Caps opener - since he made one in New Zealand's innings - but it was sweet redemption for Guptill who created a vital run out that helped lead New Zealand into a second straight final with a 18-run win over India.

A day earlier Guptill was becoming an online meme when TV cameras caught his sullen face looking out over the ground from the players' pavilion following another failure at the tournament. His one from 14 balls came on the back of four other single figure scores at the World Cup including two golden ducks.

But while his batting form has dipped his fielding has remained excellent and he pulled off some magic once again at Manchester.

World reacts: Cricket world in awe of 'giant-killing' Black Caps

New Zealand's 18-run semifinal victory against India was "an historic act of giant-killing" and "one of the finest one-day internationals ever" according to international media.

But, for Virat Kohli and his shell-shocked team, the pitchforks are well and truly out.

Highlights

Listen to Radio Sport's commentary of India's innings:

Top 10 World Cup moments: Is Black Caps miracle the greatest ever?

New Zealand's sensational semifinal victory by 18 runs over India at Old Trafford will go down as one of the greatest victories in the country's proud cricket history - but how does it compare to some of the top moments in World Cups past?

