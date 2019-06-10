Stand by for a potential washout or major disruptions when New Zealand and India face each other in the cricket World Cup.

And while a no-result would rob the fans of a great clash, New Zealand fans will probably see it as a good thing.

Two World Cup matches have been washed out already, including this morning's contest between the West Indies and struggling South Africa in Southampton.

South-east England has been hit by a deluge but the situation is not so bad in the north.

Still, the match at Trent Bridge is under a cloud given the weather forecast for Nottinghamshire in the East Midlands.

Heavy rain is predicted in the days leading up to the game which starts on Thursday night (NZ time), when forecasts predict the rain will ease to light showers.

After New Zealand's strong start in the tournament, a guaranteed point against World No. 2 India would be a step in the right direction for a semifinal place.

The Met Office also predicts light rain in Bristol for tonight's game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. There could also be disruptions a day later in Taunton where Australia and Pakistan face off.