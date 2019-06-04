By Niall Anderson in London

Colin Munro and Matt Henry will have another chance to stake their claim for a spot in the Black Caps' first-choice Cricket World Cup XI.

The pair will again open the batting and bowling respectively against Bangladesh tomorrow morning, with Henry Nicholls (hamstring) and Tim Southee (calf) not being risked as they continue their recovery from injury.

"We are going in with the same side," confirmed Black Caps wicketkeeper Tom Latham.

"I think the way we played in the last game bodes a lot of confidence for the group. The way the bowlers went about things [was excellent] - they challenged Sri Lanka from ball one, and I'm sure the same side is looking to hopefully repeat that tomorrow."

Munro (58 not out from 47 balls) and Henry (3-29) were two of the Black Caps' standout performers in the opening 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka, with both players making the most of arguably unexpected opportunities.

Colin Munro will get another chance at the top of the order for the Black Caps. Photo / Photosport

Munro had expected Nicholls to likely get the nod at the top of the order if fit, while Henry and Southee were in a tight battle to share the new ball alongside Trent Boult.

Now, both players have a chance to force coach Gary Stead's hand, with further strong individual performances likely to make it hard for the Black Caps to significantly change their side.

Nicholls and Southee were not considered for selection despite increasing their workloads at the last two trainings, with the pair remaining day-by-day prospects.

"They are certainly getting better as each day goes by, which is great. It's a long tournament, so it's important to make sure the guys are 100 per cent fully fit by the time they get back on the park," said Latham.

"Fortunately they are getting better day by day, so hopefully they will be a chance for the next game."

The Black Caps' final training at The Oval was disrupted by rain, but the weather is expected to clear, leaving minimal interruptions for tomorrow's clash.