The Black Caps' August tour of Sri Lanka will go ahead for now.

New Zealand Cricket will consider their position after at least 290 people were killed in Easter suicide bombings.

It's too early for the governing body to make a definitive decision on whether to play the scheduled two tests and three T20 internationals, but the risk assessment is likely to be postponed.

Security checks were understood to be planned within the next three weeks, but a delay's expected.

There is an element of new-found empathy with Sri Lanka Cricket's situation given this country has now dealt with its own terror attack which narrowly avoided embroiling the Bangladesh team in Christchurch mosques on March 15.

Pakistan is still a no-go zone for most cricket nations because the 2009 Lahore attack was directed at the Sri Lankan team.