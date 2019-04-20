New Zealand allrounder Hayley Jensen has married Australian cricketer and long-time partner Nicola Hancock.

The couple, who both play for Australian Capital Territory in the Women's National Cricket League, tied the knot earlier this month and have now made the news public on Instagram.

Posting a photo from their Sunshine Coast wedding, Jensen thanked friends and family who attended their special day.

"Thank you to everyone who came up to the 'Sunshine' Coast for our special day it was amazing to see all of our loved ones whilst we pledged our love for one another!" she wrote.

Hayley Jensen of the Scorchers. Photo / Getty

Hancock also posted photos from their wedding with the caption, "On the 12th of April 2019 I got to marry the girl of my dreams. The day was filled with lots of laughter, joy and of course love.

"I would like to thank everyone for making the day what is was. We love all of our family and friends and am so grateful to have you all in our lives. Here's to our next chapter."

The newlyweds became the fourth pair of active women's cricketers to exchange vows in the past four years, with New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu tying the knot in 2017.

Jensen has played eight ODIs and 20 Twenty20 internationals for the national side.