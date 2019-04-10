Australian cricket needs to keep a close eye on returning bad boy David Warner, according to former South Africa captain Graeme Smith.

Warner is expected to return to the national team for the World Cup after he and former captain Steve Smith were banned for 12 months for ball tampering.

Smith was unsure if teammates would welcome Warner back.

"I don't know. It's difficult to know what it's like behind the scenes, but he's always been an incredible cricketer," Smith told The Back Page TV show on Fox Sports.

"Especially when he bats, he bats with that driven nature, that intensity, ego to perform. And he's an excellent cricketer.

"I think where David has been throughout his career is that he has pissed a lot of people off. He's just that type of guy.

"I think he needs Australian cricket more than they need him."

Warner has been in devastating IPL form for Sunrisers Hyderabad and tops the scoring chart with 349 runs in six innings.

He scored his third half century in six matches at the weekend as well a century which indicates he will be match ready for his international return. The Australian team is expected to be named this week and it would be a surprise if both aren't selected.

However, Smith, who is the only player to captain a country in 100 tests, believes Warner's behaviour needs to be monitored closely.

"He's very driven, I think he wants to do well, he wants to prove his worth again and I think David Warner in that position is probably a good guy to have in your environment," Smith said.

"It's when he starts to get bigger than everybody else that probably management needs to be ready for [that possibility]. Guys like [coach Justin] Langer and whoever is captaining the side going forward need to ensure they stay on top of that and manage that space and that ego well going forward."

Smith revealed how he attempted to rein in Warner's ego through sledging his intelligence.

"I think he does a lot of unnecessary things on a cricket field.

"I'm all for playing the game hard and competitive that was who I am," he said.

"I just used to ask him: 'Dave, what's five plus five? Can you give me an answer'?"