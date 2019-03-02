Follow live updates of day four of the first test between the Black Caps and Bangladesh.







Are there no test records safe from the wrath of the Black Caps this summer?

Not content with destroying Sri Lanka to record their largest run margin of victory, or Tom Latham's record-breaking 264 against the same opposition, the Black Caps figured it was time to dispatch their third major milestone in their last three tests, smashing an absurd 715-6 in the first innings of their first test against Bangladesh at Hamilton's Seddon Park.

It was the largest score in New Zealand test cricket history, and it was as brutal as it was demoralising. Bangladesh went from being thrilled (121-1 on day one!) to hopeful (The NZ openers are on top, but there's still a chance!) to, by their body language at least, being left utterly resigned to their fate (The test is over!).

To make matters worse, they then lost four wickets before stumps, and still trail by 307 runs. An early finish tomorrow is in store, as is a dire defeat - one that does not bode well for hopes of any competitive cricket in the two tests to follow.

The onslaught was led – as expected – by Black Caps captain Kane Williamson, who caressed his way to an unbeaten 200. It was his second test double century, in the process becoming the fastest Kiwi – and 16th fastest worldwide – to reach 6000 runs.

As he swivelled through a pull shot to bring up the double ton, it also signalled the end of a historic innings, with the Black Caps declaring at 715-6 – the 17th highest test score of all time, and surpassing New Zealand's previous record of 690, achieved against Pakistan in 2014.

It was such a devastating performance that Colin de Grandhomme's unbeaten 76 off 53 balls was a distant fourth in the innings' most impactful contributions. That was because Williamson added his own century – a double at that - to those of Jeet Raval and Latham. It was just the second occasion that New Zealand's top three have all scored centuries in the same innings, and only the 13th time in test history.