Five takeaways from the opening day of the first test between the Black Caps and Bangladesh at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

History halted

Tamim Iqbal was on track to join Victor Trumper, Charles Macartney, Don Bradman, Majid Khan, David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan as the only players in history to score a century before lunch on day one of a test match, and the first to do it in New Zealand. Then, Mominul Haque (12 off 46) started hogging the strike, leaving Iqbal 15 short of what would have been a fantastic accomplishment.

Fact of the day

Bangladesh debutant Ebadat Hossain has a fascinating background – having played volleyball in the Bangladesh Air Force, before transitioning to cricket. He didn't face a ball in his first test innings, but gave the Black Caps openers some early trouble with the ball.

Exasperating equipment

Haque and Soumya Sarkar would have been ruing the bulkiness of their gloves after both fell victim to the faintest of glances. A short ball from Neil Wagner tickled Haque's glove as he was trying to leave, while Tim Southee had Sarkar in two minds, and the ball brushed the thumb on the way through to BJ Watling, leading to…

Stat of the day

200 -

Dismissals as wicketkeeper for Watling, who sits now just one dismissal behind Adam Parore for the most all-time for a Black Caps gloveman – a mark he should own by the time this test ends.

Who is on top?

The first session aside - New Zealand. Undoubtedly.