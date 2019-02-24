The 20-year wait goes on for the White Ferns after failing to capture an elusive Rose Bowl series win over Australia. The hosts secured the silverware by capturing a 95-run win in the second match in Adelaide today.

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry scored a maiden one-day century, leading her side to 247 for seven which proved well out of reach of the New Zealand side.

New Zealand lost their final eight wickets for just 59 runs as their chase completely fell apart following the departure of captain Amy Satterthwaite to be bowled out for 152 in the 38th over.

Jess Jonassen finished with 5-27, helping mop up the New Zealand tail.

The White Ferns looked a chance to chase 248 down at 93 for two and veterans Sophie Devine and Satterthwaite at the crease. But Devine was trapped LBW by Jonassen for 47. Satterthwaite hung around for another 10 overs but wickets fell around her before she was run out for 37. The innings didn't last much longer after that.

"To not kick-on and to fall away the way that we did was pretty disappointing," Satterthwaite said after the loss.

New Zealand sent Australia in and the hosts made a strong start before the White Ferns struck at regular intervals to leave the match evenly poised with the Aussies 85 for three after 23 overs. Perry and Beth Mooney then put on 98 for the fourth wicket as Australia took control before Amelia Kerr produced a stunning over to bring New Zealand back into game.

The 18-year-old took three wickets in four balls, including Mooney for 42, to pump the brakes on the Australian innings. Perry however saw off the hat-trick ball in Kerr's following over and remained to anchor her side's innings.

Perry finally notched up her first ODI hundred in her 102nd match having previously passed 50 on 25 occasions. But for some more accurate fielding she should have been denied the century. Perry was dropped twice in her innings including on 97 when a well struck shot to deep mid-wicket went through the hands of Anna Peterson before rolling over the boundary rope on the penultimate ball of the innings to bring up the milestone.

New Zealand last claimed the Rose Bowl in 1999 and have lost 16 of the 17 series since with one drawn series in 2009.

It is the White Ferns third straight series defeat following a home loss to India last month and a 2-1 defeat to England in July. The third and final match of the series takes place in Melbourne on Sunday.