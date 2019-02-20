Ross Taylor's purple patch of form has produced another record, in a career full of them.

Taylor became the leading ODI run-scorer for New Zealand during their third ODI against Bangladesh, hitting 69 to move past Stephen Fleming on the all-time list.

The 34-year-old's innings at University Oval in Dunedin saw him move through to 8026 career ODI runs for the Black Caps – passing Fleming's 8007, and doing so in 66 fewer innings.

Fleming also scored 30 runs for the ICC World XI, meaning Taylor still needs 12 more runs to take the all-time ODI record for runs by a New Zealander. However, Taylor now stands alone for the most ODI runs for the Black Caps, and he said the reception he received from the crowd upon reaching the mark was touching.

Advertisement

"I knew I was close at the start of the day and it was nice to get to 8000 runs and it was a lovely reception that I got – humbling from this crowd," he said.

"I would've definitely taken that when I played my first match donkeys of years ago now."

The 34-year-old started the day needing 51 runs to overtake his former teammate, and did so with a single to fine leg just after notching his 47th ODI fifty.

He also became the fourth fastest batsmen to score 8,000 ODI runs (203 innings) – behind only Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Sourav Ganguly – and says he wants to set a tough milestone for his younger teammates to chase.

"You play long enough, some of these records come along. It's about trying to play as many games as you can for your country, and these records come, but at the same time it's nice to set the bar for the next guy – probably [Martin Guptill], and then Kane [Williamson] after that."

Taylor started slowly in his innings today, but accelerated later in his 82-ball knock, and says his experience is crucial to knowing how to pace an innings.

"Once you play 200-odd games you know your game pretty well, the way you prepare and get in is pretty consistent."

And, with Taylor turning 35 next month, retirement is in the back of his mind, but considering the way he's batting, it's not likely any time soon.

"You've got to be smarter in the way you go about your training. You've just got to be a lot more disciplined, and you've got to enjoy yourself as well.

"You've always got to think about retirement after cricket, and trying to sort yourself out there. You've still got to earn the right to play for the team and be good enough, but as I stand now, I'm still enjoying my cricket and hopefully I've still got a couple of years left in me."

Follow live updates as the Black Caps look to sweep Bangladesh in their ODI series