English cricket fans reportedly sang gay anthems when West Indies batsman Shannon Gabriel was batting in the third test in St Lucia today following a sledging interaction with England skipper Joe Root yesterday.

It comes after Root was heard to criticise Gabriel by saying "Don't use it as an insult. There's nothing wrong with being gay" on the stump microphone during the third test in St Lucia.

Gabriel was charged with a breach of the ICC Code of Conduct. The charge, which was laid by match umpires, will now be dealt with by the match referee, New Zealander Jeff Crowe.

Shannon Gabriel has been charged with a breach Article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct. The charge, which was laid by match umpires, will now be dealt with by Match Referee Jeff Crowe. Until the proceedings have concluded, the ICC will not comment further. @ICC — ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) February 12, 2019

Until the proceedings have concluded, the ICC say they will not comment further.

The Barmy Army, England's travelling fanbase, reportedly sang the likes of popular gay anthems 'It's Raining Men', 'YMCA' and 'Gimme Gimme Gimme (A Man after Midnight)' according to cricket reporter Rory Dollard.

Gabriel only lasted for 23 balls at the crease, reaching three before he was dismissed by Ben Stokes.

Chasing 485, the West Indies were bowled for 252 to lose the third test by 232 runs.

Male homosexuality is illegal in half of the test cricket playing nations - Pakistan, Bangladesh Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and significant parts of the countries that make up the West Indies.