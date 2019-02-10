The White Ferns World Twenty20 review is being presented to players today in Hamilton.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White will help dispense the findings as the women's programme takes stock of their exit from pool play in the Caribbean during November.

Last night's 3-0 T20 series win over India will go some way to healing the disappointment, but one part of the review is understood to involve reassessing the team's coaching and management structures, Radio Sport reports.

The contracts of head coach Haidee Tiffen, batting coach Matthew Bell and bowling coach Jacob Oram come up for renewal this year and are expected to come under further scrutiny.

The White Ferns complete their home season with three one-day internationals against Australia starting February 22.