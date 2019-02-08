The Black Caps have named their final ODI squad ahead of the Cricket World Cup, with several players being granted one last chance to make their case to be on the flight to the United Kingdom in May.

A 14-man squad has been selected for the three-match home series against Bangladesh, with Ish Sodhi and Doug Bracewell the two players missing out from the 16 who got a run against India.

Sodhi's omission, in particular, is somewhat of a surprise. Although he took some punishment in his second outing against India, he was extremely economical in his first match, and bowled exceptionally against Sri Lanka.

With Todd Astle preferred, perhaps the selectors have already seen enough to know what Sodhi provides, and instead want to give Astle an uninterrupted opportunity to show his worth ahead of the World Cup. Meanwhile, Bracewell, who showed promise with the bat but didn't make many inroads with the ball, misses out to Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neesham, who take the all-rounder spots in the squad.

Pending a fitness test tomorrow after missing a chunk of the Indian series with a back injury, Martin Guptill will return to the top of the order, where he will team up with Henry Nicholls. Colin Munro misses out for the first two matches, but may get a chance in the third ODI, when he'll be called into the squad in place of the rested Kane Williamson.

Tom Latham will captain the side in that third ODI, and is the only wicketkeeper in the squad, with uncertainty still surrounding whether Nicholls will perform the back-up wicketkeeper role at the World Cup, or whether Tim Seifert will get the nod as cover.

Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen was hopeful that the Guptill and Nicholls opening partnership can perform against Bangladesh, with it being over a year since the Black Caps last produced an opening partnership of 35 runs or more in an ODI.

"We're delighted to have Martin back on the park for this series; he's a world-class player and an integral part of our one-day side.

"He and Henry did a good job opening up in Hamilton against India and they're a combination we want to see some more of in this series, before Colin returns to the top for the third game with Kane resting," Larsen said.

Astle will share the spin bowling load with Mitchell Santner throughout the Bangladesh series, and Larsen indicated the selectors wanted to give the pair more opportunities at the international level after they both recently returned from injury.

"We've been really pleased with Mitchell's return after a serious knee surgery last year and we'll continue to monitor him through the rest of the season.

"Todd's another who is returning from a knee injury and after getting limited opportunities against India, we're keen to see more of him in this series."

The series begins on Wednesday at McLean Park in Napier, before moving to Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Saturday, and finishing the following Wednesday at University Oval in Dunedin.

Black Caps ODI squad v Bangladesh

Kane Williamson (c) (Games 1 & 2)

Todd Astle

Trent Boult

Colin de Grandhomme

Lockie Ferguson

Martin Guptill

Matt Henry

Tom Latham

Colin Munro (Game 3)

Jimmy Neesham

Henry Nicholls

Ross Taylor

Mitchell Santner

Tim Southee