The White Ferns have sealed an impressive series victory over India, prevailing in a last-ball thriller at Eden Park this afternoon.

What looked to be a cruise to victory turned into a nailbiter, as India's bowlers came alive at the death, and New Zealand's batters couldn't find the rope.

With seven wickets in hand, the White Ferns needed just 21 runs from 23 balls for victory, but with Suzie Bates and Anna Peterson departing within three balls, suddenly the equation became a much more difficult nine off six balls.

Katey Martin smacked a four from the first delivery, but was bowled the following ball, leaving Hannah Rowe and Leigh Kasperek requiring five runs from the last four deliveries.

Some iffy Indian fielding led to a handy overthrow, leaving the Ferns needing three from three, and sure enough, three singles did the job to take a 2-0 series lead with just one game remaining.

While they nearly gave it away in the end, the White Ferns were in a dominant position thanks to another excellent fightback.

Once again, India's star duo of Smriti Mandhana (36 from 27 balls) and Jemimah Rodrigues (72 from 53) set an excellent platform for the visitors, but no other Indian passed six as the White Ferns restricted the run rate, with Rosemary Mair especially impressive, taking 2-17 from her four overs.

India could only muster 135-6 at the end of their 20 overs, and Bates set about making that a simple chase for the White Ferns.

The woman with the most runs in international Twenty20 history led the way with a well-crafted 62 from 52 balls, and with cameos from Sophie Devine (19 from 16) and Amy Satterthwaite (23 from 20), the White Ferns looked set for an easy conclusion to their chase.

When Satterthwaite departed, the White Ferns were still firmly in control, but India's slow bowlers kept the run rate in check, and two wickets in the 18th over put victory in doubt.

But, needing a single from the final ball, Rowe sliced a shot behind point, and Kasperek sprinted through to seal a series win.