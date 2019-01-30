Two new faces have been called into the Black Caps for their Twenty20 series against India.

Northern Districts batting all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and Central Districts seamer Blair Tickner have been given the opportunity to potentially make their international debuts, after both have impressed in the domestic Twenty20 Super Smash.

Mitchell, the son of former All Blacks coach John, has long been a player of interest for Northern Districts, being arguably the cleanest hitter down the ground in New Zealand. While in the past he sometimes struggled to score at a fast enough clip, being a slow starter early in his career, this season he has smoked 281 runs at a strike rate of 141.

That includes a blistering 61 from 23 balls against Central Districts last Friday, with Mitchell's career averages in Twenty20 cricket - 34 at a strike rate of 126 - complementing his handy death bowling to be deserving of an international debut next week.

Mitchell has been named in the squad for all three internationals, while Tickner will join the team for the third match in Hamilton; replacing Lockie Ferguson, who will only play the first two Twenty20s.

Tickner has taken 12 wickets at an average of 18.2 and economy rate of 8.42 this season; statistics in line with the lanky 25-year-old's strong career averages.

Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen says both players have been rewarded for their domestic form.

"Daryl has shown his value with the bat and also tends to bowl at some tough times for the Knights, and Blair is well-respected among his teammates and opponents alike as someone who bowls a heavy ball at good pace."

Doug Bracewell has retained his place in the squad after impressing in the one-off Twenty20 against Sri Lanka, while Jimmy Neesham and Kane Williamson return from injury and rest respectively.

Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips and Seth Rance drop out of the squad, while Trent Boult has again been rested to manage his workload.

The series begins in Wellington on Wednesday.

Black Caps Twenty20 squad v India

Kane Williamson (c)

Doug Bracewell

Colin de Grandhomme

Lockie Ferguson (Games 1 & 2)

Martin Guptill

Scott Kuggeleijn

Daryl Mitchell

Colin Munro

Mitchell Santner

Tim Seifert (wk)

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Ross Taylor

Blair Tickner (Game 3)