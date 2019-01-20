Central Districts have overpowered Otago in the third-round of the one-day Under-17 National Tournament to win by 100 runs.

The victory was spearheaded by opening batsman Sam Ferguson, who recorded an unbeaten knock of 200 not out at Lincoln's Bert Sutcliffe Oval.

It's the first double century by any player at the New Zealand championship since Simon Middleton scored an unbeaten 210 not out in 2009/10 for Auckland.

Ferguson smashed a total of 21 boundaries and six sixes to reach the double century mark off just 166 deliveries with two balls left in the innings.

Central Districts finished their innings with an impressive tally of 386 for six, leaving Otago with a mountain of runs to chase.

Once out in the field, the day only got better for Central Districts, with right-armer Jordan Gard bagging six wickets for 61.

Sam Ferguson after carrying his bat for an innings of 200 not out. Photo / NZ Cricket

Wellington opening batsman Caleb Montague also had a cracking day at the crease, knocking up 166 runs off 129 deliveries.

However, his 21 boundaries and five sixes weren't enough to help lift Wellington, who were chasing Northern Districts' tally of 336 for six.

Wellington were eventually handed their first loss of the tournament, the men from the far north dispatching them for 250 runs.

After the successful day Central Districts moved into the tournament lead as the only unbeaten team after all three rounds.

They also pocketed their second bonus point to open up an early five-point lead over defending champions Auckland, Wellington and Northern Districts, all on nine points with two wins and one bonus point each.