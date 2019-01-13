Cameron Bancroft helped guide the Perth Scorchers to their second straight victory in the Big Bash but the win wasn't without controversy.

A masterful innings from Bancroft saw the home side seal a seven wicket win over the Sydney Sixers chasing down 178 with the opener finishing unbeaten on 87.

Unfortunately the game was earlier thrown into disarray when Bancroft's opening partner Michael Klinger was sent packing in controversial circumstances.

Klinger was caught in the deep by a diving Steve O'Keefe with the catch being sent upstairs to be reviewed. Ultimately it was determined to indeed be a legitimate catch, but that wasn't the reason for the controversy.

Somehow the umpires missed that fact that Sydney Sixers bowler Ben Dwarshuis had already bowled the six balls from his over. Meaning Klinger was sent on his way from ball number seven.

Somehow both field umpires, the fourth umpire, a match referee and even a counter on the scoreboard couldn't pick up the monumental error.

Michael Klinger dismissed on the 7th ball of an over. Staggering. Klinger & Bancroft are experienced cricketers - how do they not notice and raise it? Or coach Voges... I’m in shock by the whole situation. — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_M_FOX) January 13, 2019

An official update from Cricket Australia was read out on Fox Sports' coverage of the game.

"It appears there was a miscount of balls in the over and a seventh ball was allowed by umpires," the statement read.

"As the ball was bowled it is deemed live and consequently the decision stands. The incident will be followed up by Cricket Australia's general match review process and feedback will of course be taken on board."

The stuff up didn't end up costing the Scorchers in the end, but fans and commentators were left in disbelief the error wasn't picked up.