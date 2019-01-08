The Black Caps have been dealt an injury blow, with all-rounder Jimmy Neesham suffering a hamstring injury in their ODI victory over Sri Lanka today.

Neesham hurt his right hamstring during Sri Lanka's innings, and will miss Friday's Twenty20 clash against the same opposition at Eden Park.

Black Caps physio Vijay Vallabh said Neesham would be unable to recover in time for the one-off match and would instead return home to rest.

"Jimmy felt some tightness in his right hamstring during the bowling innings and left the field for treatment," said Vallabh.

"He's iced and compressed the injury and will be reassessed in a couple of days."

It's bad timing for the 28-year-old, who has made a strong case for inclusion in the Black Caps' World Cup squad after his return to international cricket.

Having been out of the Black Caps for over 18 months, Neesham has shone upon his return, leaping up the all-rounders pecking order.

He blasted 34 runs in an over as part of a remarkable 47 off 13 in the first ODI, also taking 3-38 with the ball, and backed it up with 64 off 37 balls and two wickets in the second match.

Today, he again contributed to another victory, hitting an unbeaten 12 off six balls at the end of the Black Caps' 364-4, before taking the key wicket of Niroshan Dickwella in his five overs.

Doug Bracewell, who surprisingly didn't get a run in the ODI dead rubber, will travel to Auckland with the T20 squad tomorrow morning as Neesham's replacement.

The Black Caps will be hoping Neesham is fit for the one-day series against India, starting on January 23 in Napier, but there could be several all-rounders back in the selection mix, with Corey Anderson and Mitchell Santner having returned to domestic cricket with Northern Districts, and Colin de Grandhomme fresh and fit after being rested for the Sri Lankan series.

Black Caps T20 squad

Tim Southee (c)

Doug Bracewell

Lockie Ferguson

Martin Guptill

Scott Kuggeleijn

Colin Munro

Henry Nicholls

Glenn Phillips

Seth Rance

Mitchell Santner

Tim Seifert

Ish Sodhi

Ross Taylor