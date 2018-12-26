Ross Taylor's run of rough luck against Sri Lanka has continued, with the Black Caps batsman dismissed in cruel circumstances in the second test this afternoon.

Resuming after lunch with the Black Caps at 51-4, Taylor had moved through to 27, looking like the only batsman with any degree of comfort on a green, seaming wicket.

Then, disaster struck.

Backing up at the non-striker's end, Taylor watched on in horror as a straight drive from BJ Watling went off the fingertips of bowler Lahiru Kumara, and crashed into the stumps.

Taylor was easily out of his crease, and was already walking before the umpires went upstairs, which confirmed the slightest of touches from Kumara onto the stumps.

Ross Taylor. Oh no! The worst way to get out #NZvSL — Neil Swaby (@Swabyneil) December 26, 2018

Former test opener Mark Richardson criticised Taylor for leaving the crease.

"You aren't going to pinch any singles," he said on commentary.

The dismissal meant that Taylor's potential resurrection didn't eventuate, and with Colin de Grandhomme falling shortly afterward to an ill-advised shot, the Black Caps were left in dire straits.

It wasn't the first time this series Taylor has been dismissed in freakish fashion, having fallen to a stunning catch in the first test in Wellington.

Kumara was again involved as the bowler, with Taylor flicking him off his pads. It flew at speed, but the man at short leg - Dimuth Karunaratne - took an incredible catch.

Fielding under the helmet, Karunaratne showed superb reflexes to first get his hands to the ball.

He parried the ball into the air, and as he stumbled backward, he snared the catch on the second attempt, being mobbed by his teammates.