Black Caps great Brendon McCullum was left unsold in the latest Indian Premier League auction while Martin Guptill and Lockie Ferguson were able to get contracts for the 2019 season.

A number of New Zealand players were avaliable at auction but were also left unsold including Corey Anderson, Jimmy Neeshamm Glenn Phillips and Luke Ronchi.

McCullum has played in every edition of the IPL since 2008. This year he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who finished outside of the playoffs.

Guptill was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for NZ$207,000 where he joins Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and suspended Aussie opener David Warner.

Ferguson went to the Kolkata Knight Riders for NZ$330,000.

They will join nine fellow New Zealanders in next year's competition with Williamson, Colin de Grandhomme (Royal Challengers), Tim Southee (Royal Challengers), Ish Sodhi (Rajasthan Royals), Trent Boult (Delhi Capitals), Colin Munro (Delhi Capitals), Mitchell McClenaghan (Mumbai Indians), Adam Milne (Mumbai Indians) and Mitchell Santner (Super Kings) all retained by their franchises.

Indian duo Jaydev Unadkat (Rajasthan Royals) and Varun Chakravarthy (Kings XI Punjab) were the highest sold for NZ$1.7m. England's Sam Curran went for NZ$1.5m, also to Kings XI Punjab.