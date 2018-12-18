It was smiles all round as the Under 15 Whanganui Girls representative cricket team took their first win against Manawatu at the Central Districts age group tournament at Ongley Park in Palmerston North last week.

The team, ably led by the only two surviving team members from last year, Grace Palazzo and Charlotte Stent, got off to a rollicking start with opening batswoman Maggie Jones scoring a fluid 50.

Stent scored a quickfire 18 before heading back to Whanganui for WIS prizegiving and debutante Grace O'Shaughnessy 13 to set Manawatu the total of 120 to beat.

In the field, best of the bowlers was Palazzo with 3-9 from 4 overs. Youngster Sophie King also chimed in with 2 for 6 from 2 overs resulting in Manawatu being all out for 89.

Advertisement

"The team played with great heart and it was great to finally get a win as the girls have been working so hard," coach Eileen Hodges said.

"The girls range in age from 12-15 and have been training together twice a week since the beginning of term four. They have all played for their schools but for some of the younger members it is their first season of hardball.

"They come from Whanganui High School, Cullinane, Whanganui Girls College, Whanganui Intermediate School and St Annes and mention must be made of the support they have had from their coaches at their respective schools," manager Annalies Stent said.

The tournament is played every year at this time and runs over three days. Seven districts play against each other and from there the Central Districts Under 15 team is selected to play in the National Under 15 Girls Festival run in Whanganui early January.

In the first game against Hawkes Bay on Tuesday, Whanganui got off to a flier with opening bowler Stent taking the early wicket of opener A Apperly. Hawkes Bay then dug in and scored a competent 150.

In reply, Whanganui's Jemma Tan looked comfortable scoring 40 not out but unfortunately ran out of partners with Palazzo the only other batter who showed any resistance to the Hawkes Bay bowling attack.

The following day was a late start while teams waited for the grounds to dry out from overnight rain. Round One on Wednesday was eventually abandoned. This meant Whanganui's game against Nelson was drawn.

In the second round on Wednesday, Whanganui took on a full strength Wairarapa team. The association is very strong having their own girls only club and this showed as Wairarapa had a convincing 90 run victory. Best of the bowlers was Tan 2 for 17 from 4 overs and youngster Elsie Butcher also took her first wicket.

Advertisement

In reply Whanganui never really got out of first gear with no one able to score double figures, proving the dominance of the Wairarapa side who eventually went on to win the tournament. Round three was Whanganui's epic first win against Manawatu.

On Thursday Whanganui took on Horowhenua Kapiti. Erin Buckland for HK led from the front and proved difficult to remove eventually top scoring with a magnificent 71. HK scored 148.

Whanganui batted intelligently trying not to throw away their wickets but in the end ran out of overs with Stent (18) and Tan (14) top scoring but only making a final score of 81.

In the final game against Taranaki, Taranaki won the toss and elected to bat.

Once again captain Jess Hollard for Taranaki led from the front scoring an elegant 70 eventually falling to a magnificent catch on the boundary by Tan off Palazzos' bowling.

Taranaki set Whanganui a total of 155 to win. Tan proved to be the best bowler with 2 for 29 from 4 overs. Tan then went on to back this up with a superb 30 not out running out of batting partners as Whanganui finished on 57 all out.